Coronavirus: Tennessee reports 22,566 COVID-19 cases and 364 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Saturday coronavirus report from the Tennessee Department of Health shows 22,566 confirmed coronavirus cases, 364 deaths from the virus and 15,193 recoveries.

Cases rose by 481 — or 2.2% — from Friday. The number of deaths from the coronavirus is up by four — or a 1.1% one-day increase, according to the Department of Health.

There have been 1,732 people hospitalized and 1,5193 have recovered.

Since the beginning of the month, cases in Tennessee have risen 89.8%, or 10,675 cases since the May 1 total.

The latest update from the widely followed Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s COVID-19 projections predicts 734 deaths in Tennessee and by Aug. 4.

The virus is still spreading in the state, which has one of the higher Rt values in the country. Rt shows how rapidly the virus will spread. Rt is the average number of people who become infected by an infectious person. If Rt is above 1.0, the virus will spread quickly. Tennessee has a 1.04 on Saturday, according to the tracking site Rt.live.

