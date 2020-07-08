Coronavirus Tennessee: State continues to be a hotspot with record 2,472 new cases; total now 55,986

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported a record 2,472 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total to 55,986.

The one-day increase in cases is 4.6%. The number of deaths from COVID-19 is 685, up by 20, or 3% from Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 32,736 people have recovered from the virus. There have been xxx people hospitalized and 3,023 have been tested.

