Coronavirus Tennessee: State has 37 new COVID-19 deaths, up 4.2% from Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 86,987 with 2,570 new cases reported on Thursday — an increase of 3%, the Tennessee Department of Health said.
Deaths rose by 37 to 925, an increase of 4.2% from Wednesday.
There are currently 4,016 reported hospitalizations and 51,661 recoveries. There have been 1,295,115 total tests.
The Christian Care Center in Bristol reported 92 cases on Wednesday, up from 51 cases on Friday, Director Jennifer Skaggs said in a statement. The cases include 66 residents and 26 employees, she said.
Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday Tennessee will launch a public service announcement campaign that urges all Tennesseans to fight against the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask. The ad campaign, titled “Face It. Masks Fight COVID-19”, will run on broadcast and cable television, digital, social media, print, and billboards statewide.
“Wearing a face covering when in public is a simple but effective way for us to each do our part and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Lee said. “I wear a mask every day at the office, when Maria and I are out in public and especially when I visit my 87-year-old mother. It’s a personal choice for Tennesseans, but it’s one that could very well save lives and allow our economy to get fully back on track.”
The campaign launches Friday. A variety of social media images are available.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: COVID-19 cases surpass 81K in Tennessee
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports record 187 new COVID-19 cases
- List: More than half of U.S. states have mask mandates
- Virus sends jobless claims up for first time since March
- Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee back over 25,000
- Second stimulus check: Why you might not see a direct payment until August
- US labs buckle amid testing surge; world virus cases top 15M
- Alcoa City Schools reopen on rotating schedule to limit class sizes
- Coronavirus Tennessee: 84,417 cases, up 3% from Tuesday
- Wartburg mayor: ‘We will not support or enforce any mask mandate within the city limits’
- TSSAA votes on contingency plans for football and girls soccer; passes 12 fall sports regulations
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Dept. updates benchmarks, mask mandate effectiveness too early to tell
- US signs contract with Pfizer for the first 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in development
- Second stimulus checks: GOP disagreement could delay direct payments