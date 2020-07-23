Coronavirus Tennessee: State has 37 new COVID-19 deaths, up 4.2% from Wednesday

Coronavirus

Tennessee launching 'Face It. Masks Fight COVID-19' PSA campaign

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 86,987 with 2,570 new cases reported on Thursday — an increase of 3%, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

Deaths rose by 37 to 925, an increase of 4.2% from Wednesday.

There are currently 4,016 reported hospitalizations and 51,661 recoveries. There have been 1,295,115 total tests.

The Christian Care Center in Bristol reported 92 cases on Wednesday, up from 51 cases on Friday, Director Jennifer Skaggs said in a statement. The cases include 66 residents and 26 employees, she said.

Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday Tennessee will launch a public service announcement campaign that urges all Tennesseans to fight against the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask. The ad campaign, titled “Face It. Masks Fight COVID-19”, will run on broadcast and cable television, digital, social media, print, and billboards statewide.

“Wearing a face covering when in public is a simple but effective way for us to each do our part and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Lee said. “I wear a mask every day at the office, when Maria and I are out in public and especially when I visit my 87-year-old mother. It’s a personal choice for Tennesseans, but it’s one that could very well save lives and allow our economy to get fully back on track.”

The campaign launches Friday. A variety of social media images are available.

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Fauci: US needs to 'regroup' amid virus surge

Food City: Mask mandate for customers to begin July 23

NCAA lays out plan for playing but warns of surging pandemic

Virus prompts drastic measures as death tolls set records

List of national retail chains requiring masks is growing

3 reasons why Tennessee is seeing lower COVID-19 death rates than other states

Knoxville Catholic player tests positive

Hamblen Co. mayor explains stance on mask mandate

Parents share thoughts on Knox County Schools reopening plan

Cemetery grounds overgrown due to pandemic

2 KPD employees test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 case count rises to 71,540; Knox Co. Health Board education resolution in effect

2 more Knox County residents die from COVID-19 in last 24 hours

School nurses key for reopening

Rising virus totals force rethink of bars, schools, tourism

Health expert warns of flu and COVID-19 colliding in same season

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter