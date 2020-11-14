TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health reports over 4,600 new cases of COVID-19 in the state along with 25 new deaths and 76 new hospitalizations on Saturday.
State Health Dept. also reports 2,909 new recoveries and the percent positive Saturday sits at 13.03%.
LATEST STORIES
- Hawkins County 911 confirms two positive COVID-19 cases among staff
- Coronavirus Tennessee: State Health Dept. reports 4,662 new cases of COVID-19
- Thanksgiving travel expected to see biggest 1-year drop since 2008 recession
- ‘Million MAGA March’ to be held in Washington on Saturday
- Undefeated Missouri high school football team forfeits season over COVID-19 cases