Coronavirus Tennessee: State Health Dept. reports 4,662 new cases of COVID-19

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health reports over 4,600 new cases of COVID-19 in the state along with 25 new deaths and 76 new hospitalizations on Saturday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 305,120 as of November 14, 2020 including 3,877 deaths, 1,868 current hospitalizations and 268,368 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 13.03%.] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/tN2AiuTHke — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 14, 2020

State Health Dept. also reports 2,909 new recoveries and the percent positive Saturday sits at 13.03%.