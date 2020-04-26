1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus Tennessee: State opening economy as cases of COVID-19 grow Coronavirus in Tennessee: 30 active Knox County COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: State opening economy as cases of COVID-19 grow

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cases of coronavirus in Tennessee were up 5% in one day – or 478 cases – to 9,667 on Sunday as the state moves forward with reopening its economy.

Deaths were up 2% — or 3 people – to 181, according to figures released by the Tennessee Department of Health. Deaths are mainly happening to people who get COVID-19 and are 61 years old or older. The 61 and older group accounts for 152 of the 181 deaths, or 84%.

Men are nearly 61% of the deaths. Black or African Americans make up about 17% of the state’s population, but 31.5% of the COVID-19 deaths.

There have been 828 hospitalizations due to coronavirus and 4,527 have recovered from the virus. Tennessee has tested 147,475 people.

An increase in cases has been expected because of increased testing efforts by both the state Department of Health and county health departments.

Davidson and Shelby counties have had more than 2,200 cases each.

Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday more details about his plan to reopen the state, starting with the 89 non-metro counties. Most state parks opened for day-use on Friday. His safer-at-home order expires Thursday.

The states metro counties are taking a slower approach to reopening. Knox County and Knoxville are set to announce plans on Monday

Tennessee Economic Recovery Group GuidelinesDownload

The governor’s plan has faced some pushback. “The governor has adopted a laissez-faire approach to re-opening: no enforcement, no detailed requirements, and limited industry-specific direction, beyond restaurants and retail,” state Sen. Jeff Yarbro, a Nashville Democrat, said Friday.

“We want to see things get back to normal as much as you do,” Dr. Aaron Milstone, a pulmonologist and organizer of a group of health care workers that has urged for a stay-at-home order, said in a news release. “Many of us doctors are small business owners ourselves; many of us have spouses, family and friends hurting because they have lost their job or seen their work hours cut.

“But, we cannot address the economic crisis without first solving the health crisis that created it. To solve this crisis we need Gov. Lee, our members of Congress and Senators Marsha Blackburn and Lamar Alexander to do their jobs so that we can do ours.”

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Friday issued an order to extend the judicial state of emergency until May 31.

The order allows local judicial districts to develop a strategy to begin holding more in-person court proceedings in their districts.

Jury trials will remain suspended until July 3, unless there are extraordinary circumstances.

Lee and state Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey will be on a statewide televised town hall on Thursday that will air at 7:30 p.m. on WATE-TV and WATE.com

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

MOBILE USERS: See animated bar chart of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself""

Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing"

FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses"

One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop

Thumbnail for the video titled "One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop"

Doctor wary of Trump advice on anti-malaria drug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor wary of Trump advice on anti-malaria drug"

Future of Little Ponderosa Zoo uncertain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future of Little Ponderosa Zoo uncertain"

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's 2020 State of the City Address

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's 2020 State of the City Address"

Blount Memorial Hospital furloughs more than 200

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blount Memorial Hospital furloughs more than 200"

Knox County businesses waiting for answers on reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County businesses waiting for answers on reopening plan"

CDC gives new recommendations for pet owners amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC gives new recommendations for pet owners amid pandemic"

BBB warns of COVID-19 testing scam calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBB warns of COVID-19 testing scam calls"

COVID-19 impacting Tennessee budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 impacting Tennessee budget"

Market Square Farmers' Market preparing to open next week at new location

Thumbnail for the video titled "Market Square Farmers' Market preparing to open next week at new location"

UT trustees looking ahead to fall semester, football

Thumbnail for the video titled "UT trustees looking ahead to fall semester, football"

Testing events offered across East Tennessee this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing events offered across East Tennessee this weekend"

Gov. Lee gives retailers details on reopening guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee gives retailers details on reopening guidelines"

U.S. Postal Service working through COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Postal Service working through COVID-19 pandemic"

Pelosi: Trump is not listening to medical experts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pelosi: Trump is not listening to medical experts"

Trump: Not responsible for 50K deaths, Post office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Not responsible for 50K deaths, Post office"

Trump on use of disinfectant, light against virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump on use of disinfectant, light against virus"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter