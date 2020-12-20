Coronavirus Tennessee: State releases COVID-19 report for both Saturday and Sunday

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health released both Saturday’s and Sunday’s COVID-19 report on Sunday after it announced a delay in the report being released on Saturday, due to the volume of tests being processed.
Sunday: Tennessee Department of Health reported 9,689 new cases of COVID-19 along with 54 new deaths on Sunday.
The state also reported a decrease of 104 in the current hospitalization count as well as 3,574 new recoveries.
Saturday: Tennessee Department of Health reported over 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 as well as over 6,000 new recoveries.
The state also reported 57 new deaths as well as 17 new hospitalizations.
