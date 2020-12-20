Coronavirus Tennessee: State releases COVID-19 report for both Saturday and Sunday

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health released both Saturday’s and Sunday’s COVID-19 report on Sunday after it announced a delay in the report being released on Saturday, due to the volume of tests being processed.

Sunday: Tennessee Department of Health reported 9,689 new cases of COVID-19 along with 54 new deaths on Sunday.

The state also reported a decrease of 104 in the current hospitalization count as well as 3,574 new recoveries.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 519,687 as of December 20, 2020 including 6,071 deaths, 2,789 current hospitalizations and 434,977 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 17.08%] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/D3rPIrDw4v — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 20, 2020

Coronavirus Tennessee: State reports 6,347 new cases of COVID-19 along with 57 new deaths on Saturday

Saturday: Tennessee Department of Health reported over 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 as well as over 6,000 new recoveries.

The state also reported 57 new deaths as well as 17 new hospitalizations.