Coronavirus Tennessee: State releases COVID-19 report for both Saturday and Sunday

COVID-19 in Tennessee – Continuing Coverage (WKRN Graphics)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health released both Saturday’s and Sunday’s COVID-19 report on Sunday after it announced a delay in the report being released on Saturday, due to the volume of tests being processed.

Sunday: Tennessee Department of Health reported 9,689 new cases of COVID-19 along with 54 new deaths on Sunday.

The state also reported a decrease of 104 in the current hospitalization count as well as 3,574 new recoveries.

Coronavirus Tennessee: State reports 6,347 new cases of COVID-19 along with 57 new deaths on Saturday

Saturday: Tennessee Department of Health reported over 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 as well as over 6,000 new recoveries.

The state also reported 57 new deaths as well as 17 new hospitalizations.

