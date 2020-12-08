Coronavirus Tennessee: State reports 100 deaths in a single day for the first time since pandemic began

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRN Graphics)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health reports 100 deaths in a single day, which is the most since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The state also reported 6,019 new cases of COVID-19 as well as an 18.47% positive for Tuesday as 30,659 new tests have been added to the count.

There is also three new current hospitalizations as well as 8,345 new recoveries.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter