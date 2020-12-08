Coronavirus Tennessee: State reports 100 deaths in a single day for the first time since pandemic began

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health reports 100 deaths in a single day, which is the most since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The state also reported 6,019 new cases of COVID-19 as well as an 18.47% positive for Tuesday as 30,659 new tests have been added to the count.
There is also three new current hospitalizations as well as 8,345 new recoveries.
