Coronavirus Tennessee: State reports 133 new deaths along with 117 new hospitalizations

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health reported 133 new deaths, as well as 117 new hospitalizations on Tuesday.
The state also reported 4,441 new cases of COVID-19 along with 9,960 recoveries (or inactive cases).
The percent positive of the 16,026 new tests conducted is 19.63%.
