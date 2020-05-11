Coronavirus Tennessee: State reports 15,544 cases and 251 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Tennessee has reached 15,544 and the death count is 251.

Cases rose from Sunday by 559 — or 3.7%, according to the statistics released Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by eight — or 3.3%, the department said.

There have been 1,344 people hospitalized and 8,038 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 273,277.

Hancock became the only Tennessee county without a confirmed case of coronavirus when Pickett County reported its first case in Sunday’s state report.

