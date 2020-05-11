Breaking News
Coronavirus Tennessee: State reports 15,544 cases and 251 deaths
Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Tennessee has reached 15,544 and the death count is 251.

Cases rose from Sunday by 559 — or 3.7%, according to the statistics released Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by eight — or 3.3%, the department said.

There have been 1,344 people hospitalized and 8,038 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 273,277.

Hancock became the only Tennessee county without a confirmed case of coronavirus when Pickett County reported its first case in Sunday’s state report.

Can you lose jobless benefits if you are afraid of getting coronavirus on the job. The answer seems to be yes.

Wampler’s has found a second coronavirus case at its plant after testing all employees following the first case.

There’s still time to submit your bank account information in order to get your $1,200 stimulus payment faster, but don’t procratinate. The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday that people have a deadline of noon on Wednesday, May 13 to submit direct deposit information.

Have you heard the “‘Karaoke Cowboy,’ coming to you from Room 3325?” The Karaoke Cowboy, a resident in a Franklin nursing home who DJing during the pandemic.

