Coronavirus Tennessee: State reports 40 new hospitalizations, 36 new deaths as recoveries rise by 7,421

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Tuesday, Tennessee Department of Health reports 36 new deaths, which is a 0.78% increase from Monday; along with 40 new hospitalizations as recoveries see a jump by 7,421.

The state also reported 5,693 new cases of COVID-19, a 1.52% increase from Monday, and the percent positive for Tuesday is 15.17%.

Totals:

Cases: 380,186

Deaths: 4,638

Current Hospitalizations: 2,369

Tests: Over 4.55M

Recoveries: 336,131