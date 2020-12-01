Coronavirus Tennessee: State reports 40 new hospitalizations, 36 new deaths as recoveries rise by 7,421

TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Tuesday, Tennessee Department of Health reports 36 new deaths, which is a 0.78% increase from Monday; along with 40 new hospitalizations as recoveries see a jump by 7,421.

The state also reported 5,693 new cases of COVID-19, a 1.52% increase from Monday, and the percent positive for Tuesday is 15.17%.

Totals:

  • Cases: 380,186
  • Deaths: 4,638
  • Current Hospitalizations: 2,369
  • Tests: Over 4.55M
  • Recoveries: 336,131

