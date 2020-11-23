Coronavirus Tennessee: State reports 4,074 new cases along with 35 new deaths on Monday

TENNESSEE (WATE) — 4,074 new cases of COVID-19, along with 35 deaths were reported by the Tennessee Department of Health Monday afternoon.
Current hospitalizations rise by 29 in the state with 2,091 in total; recoveries also rise to 296,592 with over 2,300 new recoveries reported by the state.
Totals:
- Cases: 344,550
- Deaths: 4,301
- Current Hospitalizations: 2,091
- Tests: Over 4.3M
- Recoveries: 296,592
