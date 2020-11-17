Coronavirus Tennessee: State reports 72 new deaths of COVID-19 & 95 new hospitalizations

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health reports 72 new deaths, along with 95 new hospitalizations as the case count rises to 320,729 on Tuesday.
The state also reports 4,633 recoveries and 1,841 new cases of COVID-19. Hospitalizations now at 1,929, and the state has a percent positive of 13.22% on Tuesday.
LATEST STORIES
- ‘NICU grandpa’ who went viral for comforting newborns dies from pancreatic cancer
- Man recounts using martial arts to help stop attempted kidnapping of baby
- Young adults moving back home with parents at historic rate
- Tennessee Education Association asks Gov. Lee to give more COVID-19 protections for educators, students
- Georgia ballot audit expected to be complete by Wednesday night, election official says