Coronavirus Tennessee: State reports 74 new deaths along with 102 new hospitalizations as new cases of COVID-19 rise by 8,251

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 74 new deaths, 102 new hospitalizations, and 8,251 new cases of COVID-19.
The state also reported 10,450 new recoveries.
The percent positive for Tuesday is at 18.17%
