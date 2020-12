TENNESSEE (WATE) — On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 93 new deaths which is a 1.98% increase from Wednesday, two fewer hospitalizations and 3,967 new cases of COVID-19 .

The percent positive reported is 19.99%, while recoveries grew by nearly 5,297.

Totals:

Cases: 388,252

Deaths: 4,781

Current Hospitalizations: 2,476

Tests: 4,593,957

Recoveries: 347,412