Coronavirus Tennessee: State reports over 6,600 new recoveries along with 73 new deaths & 30 new hospitalizations

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 6,642 new recoveries along with 73 new deaths and 30 new hospitalizations as Tennesseans gear up for Thanksgiving coming up on Thursday.
The health department also reported ,304 new cases of COVID-19, and the percent positive for Tuesday is 17.99%.
Totals:
- Cases: 345,854
- Deaths: 4,374
- Current Hospitalizations: 2,116
- Tests: Over 4.3M
- Recoveries: 303,234
