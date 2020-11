TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health reports over 5,800 new cases of COVID-19 in the state along with 16 new deaths and 7 new hospitalizations on Sunday.

That’s a 1,200 increase from Saturday for new cases of the virus.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 310,937 as of November 15, 2020 including 3,893 deaths, 1,785 current hospitalizations and 270,091 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 12.37% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/XbnbsRgqV1 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 15, 2020

TDH also reported 1,723 new recoveries on Sunday.

