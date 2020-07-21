Coronavirus Tennessee: The only curve is up for state with 2,190 new cases, 24 new deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee has had 81,944 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began with 2,190 new cases reported on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

The case count is an increase of 2.7% from Monday. Deaths rose by a startling 24 to 871, an increase of 2.8%.

There are currently 3,798 reported hospitalizations and 47,852 recoveries. There have been 1,237,411 total tests.

The Fantasy of Trees, a major Thanksgiving event and one of the local kickoffs of the holiday season won’t be held this year, another victim of the pandemic.

In Nashville, restaurants that serve alcohol will have to close by 10 p.m., but will that work to keep people from partying together.

Bucking a trend among national chains, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in all their stores.

Increases in coronavirus cases in Knoxville area counties from last Tuesday:

  • Anderson 108, up 49.3%
  • Blount 234, up 65.4%
  • Grainger 33, up 55.9%
  • Hamblen 224, up 43.6%
  • Jefferson 88, up 44.9%
  • Knox 724, up 39.9%
  • Loudon 103, up 30.8%
  • Roane 53, up 56.4%
  • Sevier 214, up 22.7%
  • Union 27, up up 93.1%

The Knox County Health Department said Tuesday it will begin coronavirus testing again on Wednesday with an abbreviated schedule due to the hot temperatures. It will do tests at its offices from 8 a.m. to noon in an effort to avoid having people wait in line in the afternoon heat. It canceled testing for Monday and Tuesday due to hot weather.

The department plans to have new location for testing in August.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

MOBILE USERS: See animated bar chart of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Fauci: US needs to 'regroup' amid virus surge

Food City: Mask mandate for customers to begin July 23

NCAA lays out plan for playing but warns of surging pandemic

Virus prompts drastic measures as death tolls set records

List of national retail chains requiring masks is growing

3 reasons why Tennessee is seeing lower COVID-19 death rates than other states

Knoxville Catholic player tests positive

Hamblen Co. mayor explains stance on mask mandate

Parents share thoughts on Knox County Schools reopening plan

Cemetery grounds overgrown due to pandemic

2 KPD employees test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 case count rises to 71,540; Knox Co. Health Board education resolution in effect

2 more Knox County residents die from COVID-19 in last 24 hours

School nurses key for reopening

Rising virus totals force rethink of bars, schools, tourism

Health expert warns of flu and COVID-19 colliding in same season

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter