Coronavirus Tennessee: The only curve is up for state with 2,190 new cases, 24 new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee has had 81,944 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began with 2,190 new cases reported on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

The case count is an increase of 2.7% from Monday. Deaths rose by a startling 24 to 871, an increase of 2.8%.

There are currently 3,798 reported hospitalizations and 47,852 recoveries. There have been 1,237,411 total tests.

The Fantasy of Trees, a major Thanksgiving event and one of the local kickoffs of the holiday season won’t be held this year, another victim of the pandemic.

In Nashville, restaurants that serve alcohol will have to close by 10 p.m., but will that work to keep people from partying together.

Bucking a trend among national chains, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in all their stores.

Increases in coronavirus cases in Knoxville area counties from last Tuesday:

Anderson 108, up 49.3%

Blount 234, up 65.4%

Grainger 33, up 55.9%

Hamblen 224, up 43.6%

Jefferson 88, up 44.9%

Knox 724, up 39.9%

Loudon 103, up 30.8%

Roane 53, up 56.4%

Sevier 214, up 22.7%

Union 27, up up 93.1%

The Knox County Health Department said Tuesday it will begin coronavirus testing again on Wednesday with an abbreviated schedule due to the hot temperatures. It will do tests at its offices from 8 a.m. to noon in an effort to avoid having people wait in line in the afternoon heat. It canceled testing for Monday and Tuesday due to hot weather.

The department plans to have new location for testing in August.

