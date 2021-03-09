Coronavirus Tennessee Timeline: From 1 case to 785,242 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With what has happened surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic having many facets but altogether, the denominating factor was that of time.

Unrelentingly, time continued amid the pandemic and was soon framed by case counts and statistics collected; with COVID-19 centric data established. Life as many knew it was upended in the span of a few moments filled with announcements from officials and safer-at-home orders and directives.

Here’s where the state of Tennessee was a year ago, when the novel coronavirus was initially reported:

3/5/2020: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee (Williamson County)

3/9/2020: Tennessee’s Coronavirus Task Force holds roundtable meeting at State Capitol

49 tested for the coronavirus; four of which tested positive

Testing capacity has doubled in the state

Everyone who has tested positive has been “appropriately isolated”

3/12/2020: Tennessee governor declares emergency over coronavirus

Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency on Thursday, March 12, 2020 to help the state address the spread of the new coronavirus.

The emergency declaration frees up additional funds and relaxes rules surrounding assistance from state agencies to affected communities.

Lee made the announcement after saying earlier in the week he did not believe an emergency declaration was necessary. Lee later said on Thursday, March 12, 2020 that the situation had changed and the amount of COVID-19 case clusters had increased.

3/12/2020: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Knox County; health, city, airport officials release statements

The state health department said on Thursday, March 12, 2020 that a coronavirus case had been confirmed in Knox County.

At the time, the number of confirmed cases in the state was also updated to 18 as of March 12, 2020: 8 in Williamson County, 6 in Davidson County, 2 in Shelby County, 1 in Sullivan County and 1 in Knox County.

Here’s where the state of Tennessee is now, as of early March 2021:

3/9/2021: Tennessee state health department reports 785,242 (confirmed + probable) COVID-19 cases across the state

But — 760,910 of those reported cases are inactive/recovered. How the state health department counted the reported cases was also modified over the course of 2020.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 785,242 as of March 9, 2021 including 11,588 deaths, 678 current hospitalizations and 760,910 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.29%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/HbavSjR6If — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 9, 2021

