Coronavirus Tennessee Timeline: From 1 case to 785,242 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With what has happened surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic having many facets but altogether, the denominating factor was that of time.

Unrelentingly, time continued amid the pandemic and was soon framed by case counts and statistics collected; with COVID-19 centric data established. Life as many knew it was upended in the span of a few moments filled with announcements from officials and safer-at-home orders and directives.

Here’s where the state of Tennessee was a year ago, when the novel coronavirus was initially reported:

3/5/2020: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee (Williamson County)

3/9/2020: Tennessee’s Coronavirus Task Force holds roundtable meeting at State Capitol

  • 49 tested for the coronavirus; four of which tested positive
  • Testing capacity has doubled in the state
  • Everyone who has tested positive has been “appropriately isolated”

3/12/2020: Tennessee governor declares emergency over coronavirus

3/12/2020: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Knox County; health, city, airport officials release statements

  • The state health department said on Thursday, March 12, 2020 that a coronavirus case had been confirmed in Knox County.
  • At the time, the number of confirmed cases in the state was also updated to 18 as of March 12, 2020: 8 in Williamson County, 6 in Davidson County, 2 in Shelby County, 1 in Sullivan County and 1 in Knox County.

Here’s where the state of Tennessee is now, as of early March 2021:

3/9/2021: Tennessee state health department reports 785,242 (confirmed + probable) COVID-19 cases across the state

But — 760,910 of those reported cases are inactive/recovered. How the state health department counted the reported cases was also modified over the course of 2020.

Over the course of the past year, WATE 6 On Your Side had compiled a series of web stories started at the beginning of each month after March 2020 to document the COVID-19 case counts and related events in Knox County, Tenn. and statewide.

Here are those previous coronavirus timelines:

