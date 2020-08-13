Coronavirus Tennessee: With the governor defending the state’s actions, COVID-19 cases rise by 2,118 and deaths increase by 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee reached 128,511 on Thursday. There were 2,118 new cases and 24 new deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.

The number of cases grew by 1.68% from Wednesday.

The deaths were a 1.86% increase for a total of 1,313. Knox County reported two new death on Thursday.

There have been 5,648 hospitalizations and 89,151 recoveries. Some 1,785,646 tests have been administered in Tennessee.

The Unviersity of Tennesse said 28 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at its Knoxville campus — 20 of them students. Another 155 people are currently self-isolating due to potential exposure.

Hawkins County is extending its county-wide mask mandate through Aug. 29.

Gov. Bill Lee is defending Tennessee’s response to the coronavirus pandemic after receiving criticism from a top Democratic congressional leader. He argues the state’s decisions have been “data-driven” despite not adhering entirely to White House recommendations.

