Coronavirus: Tennessee’s 451 new cases push total to 35,553

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee reported 451 new coronavirus cases on Monday — a 1.3% one-day increase — to bring the total to 35,553.

Deaths rose to 531 on Monday, an increase of five from Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported.

Some 23,567 people have recovered from the virus. There have been 2,301 people hospitalized and 699,854 have been tested.

