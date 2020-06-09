Coronavirus: Tennessee’s cases up by 631 to 27,575

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Tennessee were up 631 to 27,575 — or 2.3% — on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

Deaths were also up from Monday to 435, an increase of 14, or 3.3%. There have been 18,013 recoveries from the virus.

There have been 1,974 people hospitalized and 521,197 have been tested.

