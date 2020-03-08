Coronavirus Timeline: Three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee

TENNESSEE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health now reporting three total cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee.

The department says that it is working with metro and local health departments on the response to COVID-19.

MORE | Coronavirus information page

This morning the Tennessee Department of Health in coordination with two of our metro health departments announced two additional cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. For more information, go to https://t.co/u3LlvlENH2. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/PgwPeTeva4 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 8, 2020

3/4: Gov. Lee announces coronavirus task force formation

3/5: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee (Williamson County)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee confirmed the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state at a press conference Thursday morning.

The impacted patient is an adult man from Williamson County who is currently isolated at home with mild symptoms. He traveled out of state recently, but not out of the country, and returned four or five days ago.

3/8: Second coronavirus case confirmed in Tennessee (Shelby County)

Officials in Memphis and Shelby County on Sunday morning confirmed the area’s first case of novel coronavirus.

An official said the adult patient was being treated at Baptist Hospital and was in good condition. The patient had traveled outside the state, but not outside the country.

Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department, said the tests came back positive from the state’s lab Saturday and the results will be forwarded to the CDC.

People who came in contact with the patient are being identified and will be quarantined and monitored daily for 14 days, she said.

3/8: Third coronavirus case confirmed in Tennessee (Davidson County)

Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Metro health leaders confirmed the first presumptive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Davidson County at a press conference Sunday morning.

Health leaders say the patient is a Nashville resident and an adult female. The Metropolitan Board of Health says the woman is self-isolated at home and the case is not considered travel related. The woman does not have a child enrolled in Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Mayor Cooper says no major events are cancelled. City leaders are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and the Tennessee Department of Health.

LATEST STORIES: