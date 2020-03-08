Coronavirus Timeline: Three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee

Breaking News
Coronavirus

TENNESSEE (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health now reporting three total cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee.

The department says that it is working with metro and local health departments on the response to COVID-19.

3/4: Gov. Lee announces coronavirus task force formation

3/5: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee (Williamson County)

3/8: Second coronavirus case confirmed in Tennessee (Shelby County)

  • Officials in Memphis and Shelby County on Sunday morning confirmed the area’s first case of novel coronavirus.
  • An official said the adult patient was being treated at Baptist Hospital and was in good condition. The patient had traveled outside the state, but not outside the country.
  • Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department, said the tests came back positive from the state’s lab Saturday and the results will be forwarded to the CDC.
  • People who came in contact with the patient are being identified and will be quarantined and monitored daily for 14 days, she said.

3/8: Third coronavirus case confirmed in Tennessee (Davidson County)

