Coronavirus Update: 371 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health is releasing the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis as new data is shared.
According to the updated case numbers on Saturday, March 21, Tennessee has 371 cases of COVID-19, up from 228 on Friday, a 62% increase.
Most of the cases continue to be in the Nashville Metro area, but a number of rural counties in Tennessee are beginning to report their first cases.
The CDC reported earlier Friday there are 15,219 cases of COVID-19 reported in the United States and 201 deaths attributed to the virus.
