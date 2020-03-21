Coronavirus Update: 371 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

Breaking News
FILE – Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey has her temperature taken by Scott Wyatt, left, of the Tennessee Department of Health as Piercey arrives for a news conference concerning the state’s response to the coronavirus Monday, March 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health is releasing the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis as new data is shared.

According to the updated case numbers on Saturday, March 21, Tennessee has 371 cases of COVID-19, up from 228 on Friday, a 62% increase.

Most of the cases continue to be in the Nashville Metro area, but a number of rural counties in Tennessee are beginning to report their first cases.

The CDC reported earlier Friday there are 15,219 cases of COVID-19 reported in the United States and 201 deaths attributed to the virus.

In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020, photo, Montvale Elementary School Principal Donna Russell, left, with Alan Clinton and Malory Winters load meals onto a school bus to deliver to students in the New Blockhouse area in Blount County for students from Montvale Elementary, Heritage Middle, and Heritage High Schools as students can not receive meals because of the coronavirus fears, in Maryville, Tenn. (Tom Sherlin/The Daily Times via AP)

 

