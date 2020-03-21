Coronavirus Update: 371 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

FILE – Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey has her temperature taken by Scott Wyatt, left, of the Tennessee Department of Health as Piercey arrives for a news conference concerning the state’s response to the coronavirus Monday, March 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health is releasing the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis as new data is shared.

According to the updated case numbers on Saturday, March 21, Tennessee has 371 cases of COVID-19, up from 228 on Friday, a 62% increase.

Most of the cases continue to be in the Nashville Metro area, but a number of rural counties in Tennessee are beginning to report their first cases.

