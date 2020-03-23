Coronavirus Update: 615 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee has 615 cases of COVID-19, up 22% from the 505 officially reported on Sunday.
The Tennessee Department of Health releases the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis.
The bulk of the cases continue to be in the Nashville Metro area, where there are two reported deaths related to the virus. But Shelby County has seen its numbers balloon and Knox County is seeing its numbers more than double.
Earlier Monday, Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan issued a “safer at home” order that closes non-essential businesses two weeks.
State Sen. Becky Massey, R-Knoxville, will hold a telephone town hall Tuesday to provide an update and answer questions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining her will be Dr. Martha Buchanan, Director of the Knox County Health Department. You can join the town hall by calling Citizens can join the town hall at 5:30 p.m. by calling (888) 886-6603.
Smaller Tennessee counties are seeing cases as well with half of the state’s counties now reporting cases.
In the by age breakdown, the age group with the largest number of cases by far is for people 21 to 30 years old.
Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order on Sunday mandating businesses across the state to utilize alternative business models beginning at midnight CDT on Monday, March 23, until midnight CDT April 6.
