Breaking News
Coronavirus Update: Tennessee Department of Health says there are 957 COVID-19 cases in state
1  of  2
Live Now
National digital-only coronavirus video update WATCH Living East Tennessee
Closings
There are currently 52 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus Update: Tennessee Department of Health says there are 957 COVID-19 cases in state

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee has 957 cases of COVID-19, up just 22% from the 784 officially reported on Wednesday.

There have been three deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state, according to the figures released Thursday. There have been 14,909 COVID-19 tests done in the state.

RELATED: Coronavirus resources

Knox County reported 28 coronavirus cases Thursday morning, but the state figures only show 26. Of those reported by the county, five people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and six who tested positive have recovered. The total number of tests conducted is 409 for Knox County.

RELATED: On social distancing, KCHD’s Dr. Buchanan urges public to ‘keep it up’

RELATED: Coronavirus Timeline

The Tennessee Department of Health releases the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recommended schools remain closed through April 24.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony"

Kroger calls on federal government to help provide personal protective equipment for workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger calls on federal government to help provide personal protective equipment for workers"

Food City CEO asks people to stop hoarding products so supply chain can ‘catch up’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food City CEO asks people to stop hoarding products so supply chain can ‘catch up’"

Coronavirus: Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival canceled amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival canceled amid pandemic"

TN National Guard called in to help with rural coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN National Guard called in to help with rural coronavirus testing"

Coronavirus: Blackberry Farm to close through end of April

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Blackberry Farm to close through end of April"

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill"

Governor calls for schools to remain closed through April 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor calls for schools to remain closed through April 24"

Funerals affected by COVID-19 crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funerals affected by COVID-19 crisis"

Congress struggles to finish economic aid package

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress struggles to finish economic aid package"

Shopping malls closed across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shopping malls closed across US"

FBI warns of COVID-19 scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI warns of COVID-19 scams"

Governor issues executive order 18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor issues executive order 18"

ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter