Coronavirus Update: Tennessee Department of Health says there are 957 COVID-19 cases in state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee has 957 cases of COVID-19, up just 22% from the 784 officially reported on Wednesday.
There have been three deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state, according to the figures released Thursday. There have been 14,909 COVID-19 tests done in the state.
Knox County reported 28 coronavirus cases Thursday morning, but the state figures only show 26. Of those reported by the county, five people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and six who tested positive have recovered. The total number of tests conducted is 409 for Knox County.
The Tennessee Department of Health releases the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a daily basis.
On Tuesday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recommended schools remain closed through April 24.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
