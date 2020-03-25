Coronavirus: What is currently known about pregnancy and COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Medical professionals are working to learn more about how the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) impacts pregnant women and their babies.
With just three months of data out of China, from where the virus originated, doctors tell us most pregnant women who have tested positive for the coronavirus reported experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.
So far, there’s reportedly been no evidence of a mother passing the virus to her unborn baby.
Mothers are still asked to take extreme precautions – especially in the last trimester of their pregnancy, and stay home to self-isolate as long as possible.
When it’s time to go to the hospital for delivery, if that is part of their birth plan, it’s also best to call ahead.
To keep people safe, most hospitals are limiting the number of visitors allowed in the labor and delivery rooms with mothers.
