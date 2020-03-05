Coronavirus: What Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and health officials said about state’s first case of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – What Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and state health officials said Thursday morning about the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.
The case in Williamson County was confirmed Wednesday night.
