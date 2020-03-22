Coronavirus: Whole Foods cuts store hours, closes food bars, boosts worker pay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whole Food outlined steps it is taking to respond to the coronavirus pandemic — including closing up to two hours earlier to restock and sanitize — in a letter emailed to customers Saturday.

Whole Food said in addition to enhanced sanitation and social distancing, it has made the following changes in operations:

Adjusting hours, with stores closing up to two hours early to give our team members more time to restock shelves, sanitize stores and rest in preparation for the next day.

Inviting customers 60 and older to shop one hour before it opens to the general public.

Temporarily closing self-serve areas of the store, including hot bars, salad bars and antipasti bars. Other seated venues in our stores will offer takeout only, and any indoor or outdoor café seating is closed.

Whole Foods said it is also taking extra precautions to ensure worker safety and well-being. Those measures include: