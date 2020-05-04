Costco limiting meat purchases due to high demand

NATIONAL (WRIC) — Costco has announced it is going to limit the amount of meat that customers can purchase due to high demand.

The big-box chain said it is asking customers to limit purchases to three meat items per shopping trip and membership.

Other changes the store has taken in the face of the coronvirus outbreak include:

No more than two people per membership card can enter the warehouse

It has special hours for customers 60 years and older from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Customers need to wear a face-covering to get into the store.

Costco is not accepting returns on toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice, and disinfecting spray.

To read all the ways Costco is responding to COVID-19 click here.