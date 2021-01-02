Counties across East Tennessee held COVID-19 vaccine clinics to start 2021

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Saturday morning, counties across East Tennessee held their first drive-thru or walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics of the year.
In Knox County, seniors over the age of 75 and first responders were in line, some as early as Friday night, to be one of the 500 to receive the vaccine.
As of 9:51 a.m., Knox County Health Department announced the line was cut off at the Expo Center for the first 500 people, as there were 500 available vaccine doses. Saturday’s vaccine clinic will not be the only opportunity to get vaccinated.
“Additional opportunities for qualifying individuals will be announced as more vaccine is received. Some of these opportunities will include scheduled appointments which will be more conducive to those who are medically fragile.”KCHD
City of Knoxville encourages the community to await more vaccination opportunities, which will include scheduled appointments for “medically fragile seniors.”
Sevier County, also held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday morning, in drive-thru fashion.
Those who received the vaccine were told to wait 15 minutes in a holding area after the shot in case of an allergic reaction.
As of 11:34 a.m. spots for the drive-thru clinic have been booked and were by appointment only.
Full list of counties with COVID-19 vaccine clinics to start 2021
- Anderson County
- Blount County
- Campbell County
- Claiborne County
- Cocke County
- Grainger County
- Hamblen County
- Jefferson County
- Loudon County
- Monroe County
- Morgan County
- Roane County
- Scott County
- Sevier County
- Union County
A list of phone numbers was released by the Tennessee Department of Health to help connect residents with their health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
You can find that list in this link: TN Dept. of Health current phase and phone number list.
