Counties across East Tennessee held COVID-19 vaccine clinics to start 2021

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Saturday morning, counties across East Tennessee held their first drive-thru or walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics of the year.

In Knox County, seniors over the age of 75 and first responders were in line, some as early as Friday night, to be one of the 500 to receive the vaccine.

As of 9:51 a.m., Knox County Health Department announced the line was cut off at the Expo Center for the first 500 people, as there were 500 available vaccine doses. Saturday’s vaccine clinic will not be the only opportunity to get vaccinated.

“Additional opportunities for qualifying individuals will be announced as more vaccine is received. Some of these opportunities will include scheduled appointments which will be more conducive to those who are medically fragile.” KCHD

I haven’t been overly critical of the @health_knox but their lack of a safer plan for the crowd this morning is a failure. Have people wait in cars like other counties rather than in a line outside, they’ve had 10 months to come up with a better plan. https://t.co/4IKBOYSkRQ — Eddie Smith (@RepEddieSmith) January 2, 2021

City of Knoxville encourages the community to await more vaccination opportunities, which will include scheduled appointments for “medically fragile seniors.”

Stay tuned for additional COVID-19 vaccination opportunities including scheduled appointments for medically fragile seniors. https://t.co/sx1xX2EfH1 — City of Knoxville (@CityKnoxvilleTN) January 2, 2021

KFD supporting Knox County Health Department during Covid vaccine at the expo center pic.twitter.com/rZCwil7Kis — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) January 2, 2021

Sevier County, also held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday morning, in drive-thru fashion.

Those who received the vaccine were told to wait 15 minutes in a holding area after the shot in case of an allergic reaction.

As of 11:34 a.m. spots for the drive-thru clinic have been booked and were by appointment only.

This is the first of two clinics in Sevier County. The next one is January 4th and all appointment spots are booked.



Keep it in mind for future traffic, as this is a drive-thru vaccination clinic. @6News — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) January 2, 2021

Full list of counties with COVID-19 vaccine clinics to start 2021

A list of phone numbers was released by the Tennessee Department of Health to help connect residents with their health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.

You can find that list in this link: TN Dept. of Health current phase and phone number list.