Country music star Joe Diffie tests positive for coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music legend Joe Diffie has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Grammy Award winner and member of the Grand Ole Opry announced the news in a release Friday afternoon.

“I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment. My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.” Joe Diffie

Diffie wrote hits for artists like Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty, and Jo Dee Messina.

His songs include: “Home,” “If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” “New Way (To Light Up An Old Flame),” “Ships That Don’t Come In,” “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun,” “Pickup Man,” “So Help Me Girl,” “Bigger Than The Beatles,” “Texas Size Heartache,” “A Night To Remember,” “It’s Always Somethin’” and more.

