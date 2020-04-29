COVID-19 Doctor: Don’t take safety for granted with businesses reopening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some Tennessee doctors are worried the public will take its safety for granted.
A pulmonary specialist treating COVID-19 patients in Nashville is warning the public not to act recklessly as businesses start to reopen.
Dr. Aaron Milstone says that people shouldn’t be rushed back to work, recommending you stay away from restaurants and businesses where employees are not wearing masks or gloves.
He also believes officials still need to make testing more widely available.
“We have to have an expanded rapid contact tracing and isolation of cases so that we can break the train of transmission when they’re discovered.
Unlike the flue, there is currently no treatment, no vaccine, and no defense except physical separation from people.”Dr. Aaron Milstone
There’s still a lot unknown factors about the coronavirus, but Dr. Milstone says as of right now, it’s five times more infectious than the flu, and possibly 10 times as deadly.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county COVID-19 case counts continue to climb; Gov. Lee sets date for safer-at-home order to expire April 30
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Oprah to headline Facebook, Instagram graduation event
- Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers
- The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1
- Gov. Lee: Hair salons, spas, other personal care services to remain closed through May 29
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gym owners prepare for reopening as state announces guidelines
- Coronavirus: Churches figure out how to reopen following Knox County guidelines
- Watch: White House rolls out COVID-19 ‘testing blueprint,’ but is it enough?
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Bill Lee issues Executive Order No. 30 repealing most previous orders
- Vice President Pence comes under fire for going without mask at Mayo Clinic
- Knoxville area hospitals announce phased reopening of nonessential services
- YMCA reopening gym facilities on Friday, May 1
- Coronavirus cases in Tennessee prisons rise to more than 750, testing ramps up