COVID-19 Doctor: Don’t take safety for granted with businesses reopening

Tennessee Department of Health: State has10,366 coronavirus cases, 195 deaths
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some Tennessee doctors are worried the public will take its safety for granted.

A pulmonary specialist treating COVID-19 patients in Nashville is warning the public not to act recklessly as businesses start to reopen.

Dr. Aaron Milstone says that people shouldn’t be rushed back to work, recommending you stay away from restaurants and businesses where employees are not wearing masks or gloves.

He also believes officials still need to make testing more widely available.

“We have to have an expanded rapid contact tracing and isolation of cases so that we can break the train of transmission when they’re discovered.

Unlike the flue, there is currently no treatment, no vaccine, and no defense except physical separation from people.”

Dr. Aaron Milstone

There’s still a lot unknown factors about the coronavirus, but Dr. Milstone says as of right now, it’s five times more infectious than the flu, and possibly 10 times as deadly.

 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

