COVID-19 questions? Tennessee Health Dept. hotline has answers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health wants the public to know they have a COVID-19 information line to call if you have any questions related to COVID-19.

The East Regional Health Office is taking calls to provide answers to any of your questions regarding the novel coronavirus.

That number, 865-549-5343, is open Monday-Friday from 8-4:30 p.m. The department says that residents with medical questions will be referred to their healthcare provider.

TDH also has the up to date information and guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19:

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have a mild respiratory illness with fever, cough, and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

Some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness, including older adults and individuals who have serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease. It’s extra important for people in these groups to take actions to reduce their risk of getting sick with COVID-19.

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions in guarding against COVID-19: