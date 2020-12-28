COVID-19 vaccinations to start Monday, Dec. 28, at long-term care facilities in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — COVID-19 vaccinations will begin at long-term care facilities across Tennessee on Monday, Dec. 28.

Renaissance Terrace Assisted Living in Knoxville will be receiving the Moderna vaccines.

Officials at the facility tell us they are excited to get vaccinations underway.

“We have started gathering all of our consent forms,” said Katelyn Bray, administrator for the facility. “We are working with Mac’s Pharmacy, so whenever they get their vaccines, then they will be scheduling a clinic and we can not wait to get that set up.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey recently said those vaccinations will happen through pharmacy partners.

Going forward, the state expects to start receiving 90,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines a week.

TDH updates COVID-19 data for long-term care facilities once a week. As of Friday, Dec. 25, 1,781 resident have died and more than 14,000 have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.