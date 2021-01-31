1,000 people over 75 years old getting vaccinated for COVID-19 Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 1,000 people over the age of 75 are getting the COVID-19 vaccine through a drive-thru event on Sunday.

Summit Medical Group is administering doses to those who qualified through pre-scheduled appointments and the clinic is not available to the public.

The CEO of Summit Medical Group says he is relieved to get those shots in the arms of people who need them.

The vaccines were provided by the Knox County Health Department, and this clinic is set to wrap up around 4 p.m. Sunday.