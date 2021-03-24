15 East Tennessee counties now vaccinating residents aged 16 and older

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Beginning today, Wednesday, March 24, 15 East Tennessee counties will be administering COVID-19 vaccines to all residents aged 16 and older by appointment.

A Tennessee Department of Health spokesperson confirmed that residents aged 16 and older in the following counties will be able to book a vaccine appointment on Vaccinate.tn.gov.

Anderson

Blount

Campbell

Claiborne

Cocke

Grainger

Hamblen

Jefferson

Loudon

Monroe

Morgan

Roane

Sevier

Scott

Union

Earlier this week, Gov. Bill Lee announced all Tennesseans aged 16 and older would be eligible to receive the vaccine by no later than April 5.

Counties by Tennessee Health Department region. All East Region counties in light orange will begin vaccinating residents age 16 and older beginning Wednesday, March 24.

As of Monday, The Knox County Health Department remains in Phase 2a/2b of COVID-19 vaccination plan. Phase 2a/2b includes people in critical infrastructure including public transit employees, telecommunication staff, and utility workers among others.

The full breakdown of Phase 2 can be found within the statewide plan.