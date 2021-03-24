15 East Tennessee counties now vaccinating residents aged 16 and older

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Beginning today, Wednesday, March 24, 15 East Tennessee counties will be administering COVID-19 vaccines to all residents aged 16 and older by appointment.
A Tennessee Department of Health spokesperson confirmed that residents aged 16 and older in the following counties will be able to book a vaccine appointment on Vaccinate.tn.gov.
- Anderson
- Blount
- Campbell
- Claiborne
- Cocke
- Grainger
- Hamblen
- Jefferson
- Loudon
- Monroe
- Morgan
- Roane
- Sevier
- Scott
- Union
Earlier this week, Gov. Bill Lee announced all Tennesseans aged 16 and older would be eligible to receive the vaccine by no later than April 5.
As of Monday, The Knox County Health Department remains in Phase 2a/2b of COVID-19 vaccination plan. Phase 2a/2b includes people in critical infrastructure including public transit employees, telecommunication staff, and utility workers among others.
The full breakdown of Phase 2 can be found within the statewide plan.