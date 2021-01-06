2 Nashville Subway employees vaccinated to prevent waste of excess doses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two sandwich artists working at a Subway restaurant in Nashville were administered the COVID-19 vaccine while on the job to prevent the doses from going to waste.
Brian Todd, a spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department said health department nurses had completed vaccinating patients at a clinic on South Tenth Street in mid-December. They had a vial with two doses left and did not want to throw them out, Todd explained.
As the nurses were driving back to the Lentz Public Health Center on Charlotte Avenue, Todd said they passed by an open Subway restaurant, the location of which was not disclosed, and stopped in to ask the two employees if they wanted to get vaccinated.
The nurses administered the vaccine to the employees in the restaurant, according to Todd. The two employees will later be given the second dose.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Total COVID-19 cases near 175K, deaths now stand at 2,097 in the state
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Greene County mayor extends mask mandate through September 30
- Video and pictures of packed house party near KU campus spark concern as virus cases rise
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Two weeks into September, state has seen a 12.48% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 19.56% increase in deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in new cases so far in September
- Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Total COVID-19 cases reach 171,824 with 933 new cases reported Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 204 as Knox County reports 121 new cases & no new deaths
- As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths hit 2,064 with 39 new ones reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 229 as Knox County reports 189 new cases & 3 new deaths
- As restaurants, bars re-open amid coronavirus, CDC study urges caution
- Ohio college students test positive for coronavirus, throw party