35% of Knox Co. residents fully vaccinated according to May 10 data

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Data released by the Tennessee Department of Health on May 10 shows 35% of Knox County residents are fully vaccinated.

TDH reports 42.23% of Knox Co. residents have received at least one dose, and 7.12% of residents are partially vaccinated.

Statewide, 36.1% of Tennesseans have received at least one dose, 6.8% are partially vaccinated, and 29.3% are fully vaccinated.

So far, over two million Tennesseans have completed either two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Want to get vaccinated? Visit http://VaccineFinder.org. to find the nearest vaccination site.

Want more data on COVID-19 vaccinations throughout Tennessee? Visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine-information.html.