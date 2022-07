NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than half of the 95 counties in Tennessee now fall under the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high risk category for COVID-19.

That now includes 51 counties including 13 here in East Tennessee, according to new data released from the CDC.

If your community level is under a high risk, then everyone regardless of vaccination status is advised you wear a mask. Additionally, they suggest you stay up-to-date on Covid vaccines and get tested if you present symptoms. Those who have are at high risk for severe illness should take extra precautions.

East Tennessee counties under high risk are:

Anderson

Campbell

Carter

Grainger

Hamblen

Hancock

Hawkins

Jefferson

Morgan

Roane

Sullivan

Unicoi

Washington

The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Four Tennessee counties are considered low risk as of Monday, July 25: Bledsoe, Smith, Stewart and Trousdale.

If your community level is under a medium risk, then those at high risk for severe illness should talk to their doctor about what precautions to take like wearing a mask. Plus, folks should stay up-to-date with vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.

If your community is at a low risk, then the CDC recommends staying up-to-date with vaccines and getting tested with symptoms.

The CDC says Tennessee’s positivity rate is now at 28.2% for the week of July 10 to 16th. 12 deaths were reported in that time period. As of July 19, 770 people are hospitalized with 113 in the ICU.