All Tennesseans aged 16+ to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – State officials on Monday have confirmed that Tennessee will move into the next phase of its COVID-19 rollout plan.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee confirmed on his Twitter that the state will move into Phase 2a/b of the vaccine rollout, including those 55 years and older, beginning Monday, March 22.

Lee also confirmed that all Tennesseans aged 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine no later than Monday, April 5.

Big news about vaccine eligibility in TN

✅ Now Eligible: 55+ and Phase 2

➡️ Eligible Statewide on April 5: All Tennesseans 16+



Find an appointment at https://t.co/9abqfzethO

Phase 2 includes people in critical infrastructure including public transit employees, telecommunication staff, and utility workers among others. The full breakdown of Phase 2 can be found within the statewide plan.

Department of Health spokesperson Bill Christian said the agency will hold a media briefing on Monday to discuss the next steps of the state’s vaccination plan.

Some Tennessee metropolitan counties with their own health departments, including Knox County, announced Friday that they would begin accepting signups from members of phase 2a/b groups on Monday.

Mayors of both Claiborne and Anderson county confirmed to us that they are moving ahead to phase 2A and 2B on Monday as well. Davidson and Sullivan counties will also move to this new phase as well.

Tennesseans should check with their counties to learn more about eligibility and registration.