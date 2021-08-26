Blount Memorial Hospital stops elective surgeries due to rise in COVID-19 patients

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount Memorial Hospital will be stopping inpatient elective surgeries due to a rise in COVID-19 patients.
“Due to an increased volume of COVID patients, Blount Memorial Hospital is making some changes to its surgery schedule. Starting today, the hospital is stopping inpatient elective surgeries – those that require a hospital stay and those that don’t negatively affect someone’s health if not done immediately – for a short period of time. Outpatient surgeries, as well as emergency or urgent surgical procedures, including cancer-related procedures, are continuing as normal.”Blount Memorial Hospital release
The hospital said this wasn’t something they wanted to do, but the number of COVID patients continues to climb in Tennessee and in the east region.
“As our number of COVID patients continue to climb – and we continue to see patients with other chronic health conditions that require a hospital stay – we feel that we must do this to continue caring for our community in the way our community needs us the most.”Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore
