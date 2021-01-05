CDC ranks Tennessee 8th best in the U.S. in COVID-19 vaccine 1st-dose administration per 100,000

(WATE) — As COVID-19 vaccination distribution remains top-of-mind for most Americans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ranked Tennessee 8th in the U.S. in 1st-dose administered per 100,000.

The numbers, according to the CDC:

Total distributed: 328,500 — 4,810 per 100,000

People initiating Vaccination (1st Dose Received): 154,184 (2,258 per 100,000)

Other states that the CDC has ranked high are:

South Dakota

West Virginia

Alaska

Vermont

North Dakota

Maine

Connecticut

New Hampshire

Something to note, some of those states that the CDC has ranked higher than most of the U.S. have a less-dense population and/or are less populated.

In total, the CDC reports that 17,020,575 vaccine doses have been distributed. Along with that, 4,836,469 total number of people have received their first dose.

The CDC notes the following: