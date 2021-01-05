CDC ranks Tennessee 8th best in the U.S. in COVID-19 vaccine 1st-dose administration per 100,000

(WATE) — As COVID-19 vaccination distribution remains top-of-mind for most Americans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ranked Tennessee 8th in the U.S. in 1st-dose administered per 100,000.
The numbers, according to the CDC:
- Total distributed: 328,500 — 4,810 per 100,000
- People initiating Vaccination (1st Dose Received): 154,184 (2,258 per 100,000)
Other states that the CDC has ranked high are:
- South Dakota
- West Virginia
- Alaska
- Vermont
- North Dakota
- Maine
- Connecticut
- New Hampshire
Something to note, some of those states that the CDC has ranked higher than most of the U.S. have a less-dense population and/or are less populated.
In total, the CDC reports that 17,020,575 vaccine doses have been distributed. Along with that, 4,836,469 total number of people have received their first dose.
The CDC notes the following:
Doses distributed and people initiating vaccination (1st dose received) are for both Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and reflect current data available as of 9:00 am ET on the day of reporting.
Healthcare providers report doses to federal, state, territorial, and local agencies up to 72 hours after administration. There may be additional lag for data to be transmitted from the federal, state, territorial, or local agency to CDC. A large difference between the number of doses distributed and the number of people initiating vaccination is expected at this point in the COVID vaccination program due to several factors, including delays in reporting of administered doses and management of available vaccine stocks by jurisdictions and federal pharmacy partners.
Numbers reported on CDC’s website are validated through a submission process with each jurisdiction and may differ from numbers posted on other websites. Differences between reporting jurisdictions and CDC’s website may occur due to the timing of reporting and website updates.
When the “Rate per 100,000” metric is selected for both doses distributed and people initiating vaccination (1st dose received), federal entities will display as n/a because population-based rates are not applicable. Doses distributed and administered for federal entities will display when the “Counts” metric is selected.
Doses distributed are cumulative counts of COVID-19 vaccine doses recorded as shipped in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Tracking System (VTrckS) since December 13, 2020.
People initiating vaccination (1st dose received) are cumulative counts of individual COVID-19 vaccine first doses administered as reported to the CDC by state, territorial, and local public health agencies and four federal entities (Bureau of Prisons, Department of Defense, Indian Health Service, and Veterans Health Administration) since December 14, 2020.
Rates per 100,000 population use the U.S. Census Bureau 2019 American Community Survey 1-year population estimates. 2018 population estimates are used for American Samoa, Federated States of Micronesia, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Republic of Marshall Islands, and United States Virgin Islands.CDC
