KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several Tennessee counties showed decreases in COVID-19 levels according to the latest map provided Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the map, two counties – Fentress and Cumberland – in the Greater Knox County area are now “low,” the first to achieve that mark in East Tennessee under the new standards put forth by the CDC. On Feb. 25, just three counties – Shelby, Tipton and Fayette – were considered low in all of Tennessee.

Knox County was one of several that showed improvement and are no longer in the high category. East Tennessee counties of note that moved into the medium category this week include: Anderson, Blount, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Meigs, Monroe, Rhea, Roane, and Sevier. Scott County’s community spread remained at medium.

Community spread in Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hancock, Hawkins, Morgan and Union counties remains high.

The U.S. COVID-19 community levels map for Tennessee released March 3, 2022. Source: CDC

You can see the new data on the CDC’s U.S. COVID-19 Community level spread website.

As of Thursday, March 3, more than 90% of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 community levels.

The CDC rates the COVID-19 community levels of every county in America by a combination of three metrics:

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days

Percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients

Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days

The CDC recommendations for medium levels include staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, getting tested if you have symptoms and talking to your health care provider about the use of a mask if you are at high risk for severe illness.

The agency is still advising that people, including schoolchildren, wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high.

It is unknown if the step down for Knox County could change masking requirements for school students. A change to masking requirements is still up to U.S. District Court Judge Ronnie Greer who is overseeing a lawsuit that sought the mandate.

“There is no trigger for the injunction to cease,” Knox County Law Director David Buuck said last week. “Judge Greer still holds the key to the castle.”