FILE—In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, a nurse prepares to administer a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and provided through the global COVAX initiative, at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya has ordered an immediate suspension on private importations of vaccines, citing fears that it may lead to counterfeit inoculations getting into the country. The National Emergency Response Committee said the move is meant to ensure transparency and accountability in the process of vaccinations. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, FIle)

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) — A local church announced it will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 10.

The drive-up clinic, held by Main Street Baptist, will offer the Moderna vaccine, and it will begin at 10 a.m.

Registration will be onsite and preregistration isn’t required.

Questions? Call, 865-426-2184. Main Street Baptist is located at 214 Street, Rocky Top, Tennessee 37769.