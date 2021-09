Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Tennessee

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of September 1 had reached 640,914 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of August 31, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Johnson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (40 total deaths)

— 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,308 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,657 (2,785 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 596 (106 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

#49. Coffee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (127 total deaths)

— 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,303 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,839 (8,387 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 824 (466 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

#48. McNairy County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (58 total deaths)

— 14.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,451 (3,713 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 685 (176 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

#47. Scott County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (50 total deaths)

— 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,285 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,821 (3,712 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 956 (211 new cases, +90% change from previous week)

#46. Roane County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (121 total deaths)

— 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,280 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (1 new deaths, -83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,668 (7,830 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 704 (376 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

#45. Hawkins County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (130 total deaths)

— 16.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,261 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.8 (5 new deaths, +400% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,590 (7,717 total cases)

— 10.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 708 (402 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

#44. Putnam County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (185 total deaths)

— 17.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,795 (13,477 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 624 (501 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

#43. Lawrence County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (103 total deaths)

— 18.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,222 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,739 (7,389 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 897 (396 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

#42. Henry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (76 total deaths)

— 19.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,204 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,742 (4,445 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 810 (262 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

#41. Lewis County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (29 total deaths)

— 19.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,194 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,183 (2,108 total cases)

— 12.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,206 (148 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

#40. Anderson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 239 (184 total deaths)

— 21.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.6 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,384 (10,303 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 559 (430 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

#39. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (132 total deaths)

— 22.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,125 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,179 (7,727 total cases)

— 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 717 (391 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

#38. Dickson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (133 total deaths)

— 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (3 new deaths, -73% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,383 (8,299 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 656 (354 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

#37. Claiborne County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (80 total deaths)

— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,059 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,244 (3,913 total cases)

— 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 770 (246 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

#36. Rhea County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (83 total deaths)

— 26.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,058 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,559 (5,492 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,004 (333 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

#35. Cumberland County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (153 total deaths)

— 28.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #1,014 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (1 new deaths, -83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,128 (8,550 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 679 (411 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

#34. Greene County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 258 (178 total deaths)

— 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #969 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.6 (8 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,377 (9,930 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 824 (569 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

#33. Benton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 260 (42 total deaths)

— 32.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,729 (2,057 total cases)

— 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 446 (72 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#32. Hardeman County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 267 (67 total deaths)

— 35.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #893 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,305 (4,335 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 735 (184 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

#31. Grundy County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (36 total deaths)

— 36.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #886 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,908 (2,136 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 670 (90 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

#30. Fentress County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (50 total deaths)

— 37.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #868 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,192 (2,814 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 480 (89 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

#29. Madison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 270 (265 total deaths)

— 37.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #863 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.2 (8 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,982 (14,680 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 724 (709 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

#28. Bedford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (135 total deaths)

— 38.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #848 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,282 (7,597 total cases)

— 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (206 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

#27. Hardin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (71 total deaths)

— 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #818 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,504 (4,490 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 963 (247 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

#26. Hamblen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (181 total deaths)

— 41.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #795 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,477 (10,699 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 728 (473 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

#25. White County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (77 total deaths)

— 43.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #776 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,688 (4,290 total cases)

— 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 633 (173 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

#24. Overton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (63 total deaths)

— 43.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,479 (3,665 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,079 (240 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

#23. Henderson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (80 total deaths)

— 44.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #747 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,770 (4,434 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 576 (162 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

#22. DeKalb County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (59 total deaths)

— 46.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #729 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.8 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,554 (3,392 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,000 (205 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

#21. Cocke County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (104 total deaths)

— 46.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #721 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.6 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,957 (5,745 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 767 (276 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#20. Moore County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (19 total deaths)

— 48.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #694 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,573 (1,205 total cases)

— 21.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (24 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

#19. Unicoi County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (54 total deaths)

— 53.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #635 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.2 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,734 (2,456 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 923 (165 new cases, +123% change from previous week)

#18. Dyer County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (113 total deaths)

— 54.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #619 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,103 (6,727 total cases)

— 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,050 (390 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

#17. Chester County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (54 total deaths)

— 58.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #568 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,188 (2,800 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 682 (118 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

#16. Carroll County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (87 total deaths)

— 58.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #558 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.2 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,181 (4,493 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 918 (255 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

#15. Jackson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (37 total deaths)

— 59.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #553 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,771 (1,623 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 653 (77 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

#14. Carter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (179 total deaths)

— 60.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #530 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.6 (6 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,658 (8,266 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 828 (467 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

#13. Macon County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (79 total deaths)

— 62.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #506 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,060 (4,443 total cases)

— 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 992 (244 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

#12. Gibson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (159 total deaths)

— 64.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #492 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.2 (5 new deaths, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,788 (8,740 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,048 (515 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

#11. Obion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (100 total deaths)

— 69.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #445 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,979 (5,406 total cases)

— 17.8% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 855 (257 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

#10. Decatur County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 334 (39 total deaths)

— 69.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,925 (1,974 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 892 (104 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

#9. Giles County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (100 total deaths)

— 72.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #421 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,982 (4,709 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 645 (190 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

#8. Perry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (30 total deaths)

— 88.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #294 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,887 (1,283 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 656 (53 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

#7. Crockett County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (54 total deaths)

— 92.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #271 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,225 (2,878 total cases)

— 32.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,110 (158 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#6. Haywood County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (66 total deaths)

— 93.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #261 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,643 (3,226 total cases)

— 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 630 (109 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

#5. Van Buren County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (23 total deaths)

— 99.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #235 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,570 (973 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 460 (27 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

#4. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (30 total deaths)

— 100.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #228 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,837 (1,206 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 276 (21 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

#3. Houston County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (35 total deaths)

— 116.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #161 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,791 (1,459 total cases)

— 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 695 (57 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

#2. Lake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (31 total deaths)

— 124.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #147 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,169 (1,836 total cases)

— 71.5% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 698 (49 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

#1. Pickett County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (24 total deaths)

— 141.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Tennessee

— #104 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,215 (869 total cases)

— 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Tennessee

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 693 (35 new cases, +35% change from previous week)