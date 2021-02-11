Covenant Health offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments to ages 70 and older

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Covenant Health is scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for community members age 70 and older.

The health care provider is taking appointments by phone, online chat and an online appointment scheduler. The Covenant Health Vaccination Center is at Fort Sanders West, 220 Fort Sanders West Blvd. in Knoxville.

To schedule an appointment by phone, call the Covenant Health Call Center at 865-374-6159 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Vaccine seekers can book online appointments via the Covenant Health COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Scheduler.

The vaccine is given in two doses, 19-23 days apart.

“You will schedule your first vaccine appointment, then be prompted to schedule your second appointment after receiving your first dose,” Covenant Health says on its website.

Those that provide a mobile number and/or email address when scheduling your appointment, will receive a text/email reminder to schedule the second dose. Those that don’t will have to call 865-374-6159 after receiving your first vaccine to schedule the second dose.

