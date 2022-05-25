KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County and across Tennessee is on the rise.

Wednesday, the Knox County Health Department reported 780 active cases for the 7 days beginning May 15 and ending May 21. That figure represents an increase of 188 active cases from the prior 7-day period. Active cases had already been rising in the prior period with 409 active cases reported by the health department on May 5.

No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Knox County since April 29. By KCHD’s count, a total of 1,384 Knox County residents have died from COVID since the pandemic began.

Hospitalization figures for hospitals in and around Knox County remained relatively steady over from May 15 to May 21. The month of May started with 23 patients reportedly testing positive and as of May 21, the number was reported as 24. The weeks between saw a high of 26 positive patients on May 2 and a low of 14 listed as positive on May 15.

Statistics reported by the Tennessee Department of Health show the positive case count rising by 1,288 per between May 15 and May 22. That time period also brought reports of 15 more deaths per day and 12 more hospitalizations daily across Tennessee, according to the TDH’s reporting website.