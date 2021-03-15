COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Blount Memorial Hospital

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re looking to get a COVID-19 vaccination in Blount County, you can still sign up to receive a Pfizer vaccine at Blount Memorial Hospital.

Appointment times from March 23-25 are still available on blountmemorial.org.

Currently, vaccination appointments are limited to people who are eligible under phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c and who are Blount County residents or see any provider within the Blount Memorial Physicians Group. For more information on phases and eligibility, click here.