COVID-19 vaccine registration open to teachers, people 65 & older statewide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennesseans aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan can now begin registering for vaccination appointments through the Tennessee Department of Health.

Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan includes operations personnel of first responder agencies along with teachers and staff members of kindergarten through 12th grade schools and child care facilities.

Knox County Health Department released a statement saying they plan to follow the state’s plan.

“Eligible individuals in these expanded groups will be able to sign-up for KCHD’s vaccination opportunities through KCHD’s waitlist. Currently, there are more than 9,000 individuals signed up on the waitlist,” the department said in a press release shortly after the state’s announcement last week.

The state also announced that pregnant women will be included in Phase 1c.

“Tennessee has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, and we’ve made substantial progress in protecting our senior citizens who are over age 70 through vaccination,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “While we remain focused on our seniors, who are the highest-risk population, we’re able to expand vaccine eligibility to these additional groups as our supply continues to grow each week.”

The state also opened a new online portal for people signing up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.