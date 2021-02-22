COVID-19 vaccine registration open to teachers, people 65 & older statewide

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennesseans aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan can now begin registering for vaccination appointments through the Tennessee Department of Health.

Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan includes operations personnel of first responder agencies along with teachers and staff members of kindergarten through 12th grade schools and child care facilities.

Knox County Health Department released a statement saying they plan to follow the state’s plan.

“Eligible individuals in these expanded groups will be able to sign-up for KCHD’s vaccination opportunities through KCHD’s waitlist. Currently, there are more than 9,000 individuals signed up on the waitlist,” the department said in a press release shortly after the state’s announcement last week.

The state also announced that pregnant women will be included in Phase 1c.

“Tennessee has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, and we’ve made substantial progress in protecting our senior citizens who are over age 70 through vaccination,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “While we remain focused on our seniors, who are the highest-risk population, we’re able to expand vaccine eligibility to these additional groups as our supply continues to grow each week.”

The state also opened a new online portal for people signing up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter