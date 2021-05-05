CVS accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

COVID-19 Vaccine

by: Hannah Moore

CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner prepares COVID-19 vaccine for nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Officials are pushing for more COVID-19 vaccine doses as the effort to speed up inoculations collides with a lack of vaccine. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city will run out of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine sometime Thursday without fresh supplies. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — CVS Health announced that it is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including 148 locations in Tennessee.

Same-day scheduling is also available at CVS.com. To stay account for same-day cancellation, the company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”

As of May 5, CVS Health is now vaccinating in more than 8,300 stores across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

